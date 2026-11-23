European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, according to a statement on the EC website. The restrictions cover 60 Russian banks, cryptocurrency and payment services.

We are expanding the ban on the provision of energy services — now no European company will be able to help Russia in the construction, operation or repair of energy infrastructure facilities, in particular oil refineries. For the first time, this ban also extends to services in the electric power sector, the head of the European Commission explained.

European bureaucrats also proposed banning the issuance of visas to all Russian military personnel. According to von der Leyen, they allegedly pose a threat to the member states of the European Union. The EC also banned any Russian athletes from visiting European countries. At the same time, Europeans were prohibited from holding senior positions in companies from the Russian Federation.