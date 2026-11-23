Tajikistan has sent the UN an official notification of its withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was stated in a notice from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who acts as the depositary of the document, TASS reports.

The notification was sent on November 20. The withdrawal from the Rome Statute will take effect in a year — on November 20, 2027.

Tajikistan signed the document in 1998 and ratified it in 2000. Under the established procedure, a state may withdraw from the Rome Statute by sending written notification to the UN Secretary-General. The decision takes effect one year after the notification is received, unless a later date is specified.

Earlier, the EU External Action Service stated that Tajikistan had failed to fulfill its obligations under the Rome Statute during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Dushanbe in October 2025.

The ICC was established on the basis of the 1998 Rome Statute. It is not part of the UN system and is accountable to the states that ratified the document. Russia, the United States, and China are not parties to the court.