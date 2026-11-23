Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini intends to seek the removal of the names of all of the country's citizens from the Ukrainian website Mirotvorets and its closure.

“I know that my name was removed from the list on this terrorist website, but that is not enough. The Ukrainian ambassador asked for a meeting with me, and I intend to meet with him. I will demand the removal of the names of all other Italian citizens from this resource, which incites violence, and I will demand the closure of the site itself,” Salvini said.

He also noted that the current situation causes serious concern. Earlier, the name of the Italian deputy prime minister had been added to the list of “enemies of Ukraine” on the Mirotvorets website.

Source: Il Fatto Quotidiano