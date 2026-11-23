Nvidia shares rose sharply amid news of Jensen Huang's return to the post of the company's chief executive officer.

According to exchange data, as of 6:15 p.m. Baku time, shares of the American chipmaker had gained 29.12%, reaching $162.09. By 6:20 p.m. Baku time, the growth accelerated to 31.36%, and the share price reached $164.89.

By comparison, on November 20, Nvidia shares fell by 14.01% to $125.53.

On November 23, the company's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and chief executive officer. In addition, he was given back his seat on the board of directors.

When considering this issue, the board received information from high-ranking representatives of the U.S. government. Following the consultations, Nvidia's leadership concluded that Huang's return to his former positions does not pose a threat to the country's national security.

On November 12, Nvidia announced Huang's departure from the posts of president, chief executive officer, and member of the board of directors. Leadership of the company temporarily passed to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

Against the backdrop of these events and the subsequent drop in quotations, Nvidia fell to fourth place in the world by market capitalization.