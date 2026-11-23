The Azerbaijani side positively assesses the absence of territorial claims in the draft of Armenia's new Constitution, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on November 23 at a joint press conference in Baku with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

"Azerbaijan positively assesses the fact that the draft of Armenia's new Constitution contains no territorial claims against it," Bayramov said.

The minister stated that the Azerbaijani side is ready to put its final signature to a peace agreement only after territorial claims against Azerbaijan are removed from Armenia's Constitution.

He noted that the issue of the constitutional referendum is an internal matter of Armenia, and determining the timing of this process does not fall within Azerbaijan's competence.

The minister also commented on the publication by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the text of the draft new Constitution: "I would not like to give any comments regarding this draft. This is an internal matter of Armenia. The only issue that is important for us there is that the new Constitution contain no territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Judging by the published text, at present there are no such provisions there. We highly appreciate this."

Gafar Agayev