U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will temporarily head the White House cybersecurity office, Axios reported, citing sources.

Clayton will serve as acting head until the Senate confirms Kirsten Davies for the position. President Donald Trump proposed appointing her to the post on November 19.

The former adviser to the head of the Pentagon is expected to replace Sean Cairncross, who left the post amid outages and reports of recent cyberattacks.

American media reported the shutdown of the classified communications system of the U.S. National Security Agency, which is used to transmit confidential information. Prior to that, there was a large-scale outage in the telecommunications systems of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as in the services of Microsoft Corp.