Ukraine carried out a naval operation off the coast of Libya, during which the Russian corvette Mercury and the cargo ship MV ANGARA were struck.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel.

"Our soldiers deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's attempts to counteract, the Russian corvette 'Mercury' was sunk — it is one of their newest ships, it entered service already during the full-scale war, in 2023. Along with the corvette, a Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed. Our second target was the Russian cargo ship MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. The result — it was struck," Zelensky noted.

Against the backdrop of reports of the attack, the question of Libya's internal split and its impact on the country's security has once again become relevant. The acting head of the Ministry of Defense of Libya's Government of National Unity, Abdelsalam Zoubi, stated that the attack by unmanned surface vehicles on the port of Benghazi demonstrated the threat that the split poses to the state's sovereignty.

He called for accelerating the unification of the army and forming professional forces capable of defending Libya's territory, airspace and waters. According to him, this process should not depend on political negotiations and rivalry between regional forces.

Earlier, the authorities in Benghazi reported that the target of the attack was a Russian vessel. According to preliminary data, an uncrewed surface vehicle was used for the attack. The Ministry of Health of the government in Benghazi reported 10 injured.

VIDEO: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/21947