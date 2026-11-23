Iran detains 27 people on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks

Iranian security services have detained 27 people suspected of involvement in the activities of four armed cells of a separatist group in the province of West Azerbaijan.

This was reported by Tasnim, citing the regional directorate of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence.

According to the agency, those detained were planning terrorist attacks and actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country. During the operation, 52 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 94 magazines, and a Starlink terminal were seized from them.

The Ministry of Intelligence also stated that members of the groups were engaged in transporting weapons and Starlink equipment from border areas to Iranian cities.

In addition, six more people suspected of smuggling weapons and ammunition from neighboring states were detained upon entering the country. Among them was one foreign national. From this group, 201 weapons, including pistols, as well as 100 magazines, were seized.