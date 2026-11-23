Drinking water supply will be temporarily cut off in some districts of Baku.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Joint Water Supply Service of Major Cities, on November 25, during the course of the day, in connection with work to connect sections of the main pipeline that have been replaced with new ones, there will be interruptions in the supply of drinking water in some parts of the Sabail and Yasamal districts.

Water supply will be restored to its previous mode on the morning of November 26.