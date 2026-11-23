Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has recalled ambassadors from 13 countries by his decree.

According to Armenian media, the relevant documents have been published on the website of the republic's president.

It is noted that those recalled were the ambassador to Bulgaria and North Macedonia Tsovinar Hambardzumyan; the ambassador to Greece and Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan; the ambassador to Argentina, Chile and Peru Hovhannes Virabyan; the ambassador to Canada, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica Anahit Harutyunyan; the ambassador to Israel Arman Akopyan; the ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Viktor Biyagov, as well as the head of the Republic of Armenia's mission to NATO Arman Israelyan.