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Trump suggested parachuting Rubio into Cuba to "solve the problem"

1news Staff08:30 - Today
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Trump suggested parachuting Rubio into Cuba to "solve the problem"

American leader Donald Trump suggested dropping U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio into Cuba by parachute to "solve the problem."

"Maybe when we're done with Iran, on the way back we'll drop Marco off in Cuba. We'll send him there by parachute. We'll drop him right in the middle of Cuba, and in two minutes he'll solve this problem," Trump said during a speech to Republican Party supporters in the state of Texas. "Cuba is moving in our direction, like everything else, because our country is respected again," Trump added, without explaining what exactly he meant by the island nation's movement. The U.S. secretary of state, who also serves as the president's national security adviser, accompanied the American leader during the trip to Texas.

At the end of September, the CBS News television network, citing an internal U.S. Army document, reported that the American armed forces are continuing preparations for a possible military operation in Cuba. In August, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the United States is considering all options for further steps regarding Cuba, including military action.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on March 5 that Washington intends to work out a further course of action regarding Cuba after the completion of the operation against Iran. On February 27, Trump said that the United States could establish control over Cuba. The newspaper Politico reported on May 18 that the American government is increasingly leaning toward the use of military force against Cuba. In an interview with the Axios portal in June, the American leader allowed for the possibility of carrying out an operation in Cuba to change its leadership.

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