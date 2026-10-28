 Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

1news Staff10:58 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of the OIC anti-corruption summit in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev has sent an address to the participants of the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption bodies of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is being held in Baku.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In his message, the head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing cooperation and strengthening solidarity within the framework of the OIC. The president drew attention to the fact that the cross-border nature of corruption crimes requires active interaction at both the national and international levels. In this context, he noted the strategic importance of the OIC's Makkah Convention on Law Enforcement Cooperation in the Field of Combating Corruption.

Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the topic of crimes committed during the many years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories. According to him, the illegal exploitation of the country's natural resources with the participation of foreign entities caused serious damage to the region's ecology, and the revenues obtained as a result were laundered through international financial channels. Special attention in the address was devoted to modern technological challenges. The head of state pointed out that the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence creates not only new tools for fighting crime, but also risks of new forms of corruption emerging, including the abuse of digital financial instruments. In this connection, he called on the law enforcement agencies of the OIC countries to effectively master and apply advanced technological solutions. In conclusion, the president expressed confidence that the Baku meeting and the proposals developed at it will serve to strengthen trust, deepen partnership among the OIC states and promote their sustainable development.

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