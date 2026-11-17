A man who was planning the contract killing of his ex-wife has been detained in Georgia's Gardabani municipality.

As 1news.az reports, citing Georgian media, this information was released by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is reported that officers of the Central Criminal Police Department detained one person as a result of operational search and investigative measures.

The investigation established that after the divorce, the suspect, out of jealousy, decided to kill his former wife. He turned to an acquaintance with a request to find a hitman for 25,000 U.S. dollars.

During covert investigative measures carried out on the basis of a court decision, it was established that the suspect demanded that the crime be committed at a moment when his ex-wife was not next to her three young children.

During a search of the detainee's home, firearms of various types, ammunition and the mobile phone he used to keep in touch with his acquaintance were seized as material evidence.

An investigation into the case is underway under Article 18-109 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. This article provides for punishment of up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

It should be noted that, according to claims circulating on social media, the detainee is a native of Azerbaijan, Rafi Orujev.