In January–September 2026, 838 road traffic accidents occurred in Azerbaijan, in which 500 people died and 640 were injured.

As Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, the number of road accidents decreased by 7.4% compared to the same period last year, while the number of victims fell by 9.8%, to 1,140 people.

According to the data, 82.9% of the accidents occurred in populated areas. In them, 345 people died (-2.3%) and 591 were injured (-16.5%).

Weekends accounted for 34% of all accidents during the specified period.