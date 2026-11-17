Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili is arriving in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Her meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov are planned as part of the program of her stay, Sputnik Georgia reports.

It is expected that during the upcoming talks the parties will discuss in detail current issues of bilateral economic and energy cooperation, the progress of ongoing projects and the prospects for launching new joint ones, as well as further steps to deepen the strategic partnership between Baku and Tbilisi.