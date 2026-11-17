A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Serbia. The pilot's death has been officially confirmed by the country's radio and television (RTS).

The Serbian Air Force aircraft came down in a field located between the settlements of Nova Pazova and Stara Pazova.

The aircraft crashed onto farmland and burned up completely as a result of the fall.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene: firefighting crews, ambulance teams, police officers, and servicemen of the Serbian Armed Forces have arrived. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway.

Source: Euronews