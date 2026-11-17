Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party, issued an order to complete the proceedings related to investment funds before the end of this year.

"Let's finish this process before the new year and move on," he said.

In response to the violations that have been uncovered, the government plans to prepare a bill of approximately 25 articles by the end of the year. The document provides for tougher prison terms and administrative fines for destabilizing the market, enhanced oversight, and greater transparency of financial transactions.

The "funds case" in Turkey has become one of the largest financial scandals. It concerns the collapse of 131 investment funds with assets totaling more than $18 billion and stock market manipulation.

Due to the freezing and forced liquidation of these funds, about 460,000 private investors were affected, and the case has grown into a large-scale anti-corruption investigation with the arrests of top managers and politicians.

Source: Sabah