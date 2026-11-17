At a plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, lawmaker Sayyad Aran expressed disagreement with the decision to reduce the duration of parliamentarians' speeches from 10 to 5 minutes.

As 1news.az reports, citing Qafqazinfo, the issue was raised during today's discussion of the draft state budget for next year.

According to the lawmaker, every parliamentarian should determine the length of his own speech independently, and limiting the time for discussions is unacceptable. He also emphasized that the Milli Majlis is a platform for discussing various issues and exchanging opinions.

In response, parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova reprimanded Sayyad Aran, pointing out the inadmissibility of using such language within the walls of the legislative body.

"Parliament is not a talking shop. Observe parliamentary ethics and vocabulary," the speaker stated.

She also recalled that the proposal to reduce speaking time to five minutes had previously been put to a vote and received the support of the deputies.