Belgium, despite the budget crisis that has left the government on the verge of collapse, will increase military spending and prepare for a military conflict with Russia, although it is not yet ready for one.

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of Belgium, General Frederik Vansina, in an interview with the RTL television channel.

In response to the host's question as to whether Belgium is ready to take part in a war with Russia, the general said: "No, but the military is preparing quickly." According to him, the Belgian army's lack of readiness for a conflict is the result of "35 years of insufficient investment in defense."

Vansina asserted that by 2035 Belgium and the European NATO countries will be ready to wage a war against Russia on their own, without relying on the United States, provided that budget spending on defense continues to grow.

This is not the first time the Belgian military has voiced the demand for the need to increase defense spending. The campaign began with the coming to power of the Flemish nationalists from Bart De Wever's "New Flemish Alliance" last year. The main participant in this campaign is De Wever's right-hand man, Defense Minister Theo Francken.

Source: TASS