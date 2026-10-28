Ilham Aliyev congratulates Petr Pavel on national holiday

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The message reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.

We are pleased that the Azerbaijani-Czech relations, which have good traditions, are developing dynamically today. The active political dialogue creates a good foundation for expanding our cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, defense industry, humanitarian and other fields.

I am confident that, by making use of the existing opportunities, through joint efforts we will achieve further deepening of our interstate relations and fruitful cooperation, which possess great potential.

On this remarkable day, I wish you sound health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Czech Republic peace, well-being and prosperity."