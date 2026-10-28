Final trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is out - VIDEO

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have released the final trailer for "Dune: Part Three," directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The film will be the closing installment of his movie trilogy based on the works of Frank Herbert.

At the center of the story is Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, who, almost two decades after taking control of the Imperium, has become a powerful but ruthless emperor. He will have to face the consequences of his own rule, new threats and a conspiracy in which Chani, Zendaya's character, plays an important part.

The trailer shows political intrigue, the struggle around Paul's power and large-scale battle scenes. In the story, the emperor will have to face the consequences of the decisions he has made and choose in a way that decides the fate of those close to him.

Also in the film are Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh Brolin. Robert Pattinson has joined the cast and will play Scytale, one of Paul's key adversaries.

"Dune: Part Three" opens internationally on Dec. 16, and in Azerbaijani theaters on Dec. 17, 2026.