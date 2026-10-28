Pashazade: Azerbaijan's achievements and its independent policy worry many

Azerbaijan's achievements and its independent policy are a source of concern for many, but the country is ready to give a fitting response to any provocations.

As APA reports, this was stated by the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, at the event "Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Common Future," organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center as part of the VII World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue being held in Baku.

"We are able and ready to give a fitting response to any provocations directed from outside, as well as to those who, beyond our country's borders, allow themselves statements against our statehood, independence and spiritual values. Our people, our believers are always vigilant in the face of slander from insidious, treacherous forces acting from within, any provocations and ideological threats," he noted.

According to Pashazade, Azerbaijan's believers take pride in the country's successes, including achievements in the cultural, spiritual and religious spheres, as well as in the attention and support shown to them.

"Believers are always on the side of our state. Our model of life, recognized by the world community as exemplary, is a national treasure of independent Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

The head of the CMO also stated that he is proud of Azerbaijan's unique experience as a space for interreligious dialogue and mutual understanding among various religious movements.

Pashazade attached particular importance in the history of the country's relations with one of the world's leading religious centers — the Vatican — to this year's meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

"Cooperation between our religious centers is developing along an ascending line. The fraternal iftar that we organize jointly with the Vatican in Rome has already become a tradition," he said.

In addition, Pashazade reported that next year Azerbaijan plans to hold a Summit of Religious Leaders. The event will take place as part of the country's chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with the Muslim Council of Elders as co-organizer.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has already hosted two World Summits of Religious Leaders.