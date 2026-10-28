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Meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held tomorrow in Ankara

1news Staff14:40 - Today
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Meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held tomorrow in Ankara

Tomorrow in Ankara, as part of the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS countries will take place.

As the press service of Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report's Turkish bureau, the foreign ministers of the OTS countries will gather for a meeting of the Council for the fifth time this year.

As part of the event, consultations are expected to be held on areas of cooperation within the OTS and on work to institutionalize the organization.

Note that the 13th OTS summit will be held in Ankara on October 29-30.

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