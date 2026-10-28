 Azerbaijan and the UAE sign a Road Map of cooperation for 2027–2029 in the field of defense | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan and the UAE sign a Road Map of cooperation for 2027–2029 in the field of defense

1news Staff17:10 - Today
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Azerbaijan and the UAE sign a Road Map of cooperation for 2027–2029 in the field of defense

The second meeting of the Joint Committee on Military Cooperation between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates was held.

As part of the meeting, the head of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Elchin Abdullayev, met with a delegation led by the head of the International Affairs Directorate of the UAE Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Jamal Ebrahim Mohamed Al-Marzouqi.

During the meeting, the importance of the mutual exchange of experience between the armed forces of the two countries was noted. The sides also held a detailed exchange of views on the current state of military cooperation and discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the Protocol of the second meeting of the Joint Committee on Military Cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries, as well as the "Road Map of Cooperation for 2027–2029," were signed.

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