 Turan Tovuz donates 50,000 AZN to Karabakh Revival Fund and becomes main partner of “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament” | 1news.az
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Turan Tovuz donates 50,000 AZN to Karabakh Revival Fund and becomes main partner of “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament”

1news Staff17:48 - Today
Turan Tovuz donates 50,000 AZN to Karabakh Revival Fund and becomes main partner of “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament”

Turan Tovuz football club donated 50,000 AZN to the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) from the proceeds of its friendly match against Türkiye’s Fenerbahçe in Baku on October 3 of this year.

The club will also serve as the main partner of the “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament,” which will be held at the initiative and organization of the Fund.

It should be recalled that joint activities and productive cooperation between the Karabakh Revival Fund and Turan Tovuz football club began with a Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 28, 2026, by Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of KRF, and Ehtiram Guliyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the club.

The professional football club’s support for this charity tournament as its main partner demonstrates that sport goes beyond competition on the field and that the entire sports community is united around the noble goal of Garabagh’s revival.

The Karabakh Revival Fund thanks Turan Tovuz football club for this commendable initiative and its support.

It should be recalled that 44 teams will compete for the title in the third season of the “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament.” The tournament will be held at the initiative and organization of the Karabakh Revival Fund, with organizational support from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and media partnerships with CBC Sport television channel and the 1news.az news portal.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to develop sports infrastructure in the liberated territories.

It should be noted that, in addition to testing their skills on the field, the participating teams will make a direct, historic contribution to the restoration of sport in Garabagh.

For more information about the tournament, visit https://revivalcup.az/ .

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