Another cooperation agreement signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO

On October 28, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik.

As AZERTAC reports, the meeting discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO. It was noted that for the projects implemented in the fields of education and social support in the Islamic world and other countries, the Foundation was awarded the Hamdan-ISESCO Prize in 2025. It was also noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has, throughout its activities, paid special attention to the development of education and the social sphere.

In this regard, emphasis was placed on the importance of the memorandum between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO, which provides for the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of culture, science, education and the development of new technologies, as well as on the agreement signed in 2025 on projects in the field of empowering women affected by the conflict in three regions of Burkina Faso and Niger and in the field of social inclusion.

After the meeting, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO. The document provides for the implementation of a number of important projects. One of them is related to holding the next presentation of the Natavan Heritage Excellence Award. Established jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO, the Natavan Heritage Excellence Award is intended to promote the exchange and dissemination of best practices in the field of the protection and management of tangible heritage.

Another area of cooperation under the new agreement is the implementation of a regional project entitled “Peace through Culture and Development in West Africa.” The project, which will cover Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire, will be aimed at developing intercultural dialogue, preserving cultural heritage, strengthening institutional and professional capacity, as well as actively involving young people and women in the processes.

In addition, it is envisaged to continue work on the artificial intelligence index in the Islamic world (AI Index), the presentation of which took place in 2025 in Baku. A ministerial-level meeting is planned in order to discuss the results achieved in this area and the development of cooperation among the countries of the Islamic world in the field of artificial intelligence.