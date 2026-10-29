 PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International sign agreement for JW Marriott Branded Residences in Tashkent - PHOTO | 1news.az
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PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International sign agreement for JW Marriott Branded Residences in Tashkent - PHOTO

1news Staff15:28 - Today
PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International sign agreement for JW Marriott Branded Residences in Tashkent - PHOTO

PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International, Inc. have signed an agreement for JW Marriott branded residences in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The planned residences will occupy two residential buildings within a mixed-use development by PASHA Real Estate Group.

The development is planned to comprise three buildings: one accommodating The Ritz-Carlton, Tashkent hotel and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, and two dedicated to JW Marriott branded residences. The development will also feature a retail promenade with luxury shops and restaurants. The JW Marriott residences are expected to complement The Ritz-Carlton offer and provide thoughtfully designed living spaces.

“This agreement is an important milestone for PASHA Real Estate Group and reflects our approach to creating high-quality developments that bring together international expertise, thoughtful design and a strong focus on the overall customer experience,” said Özgür Geter, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Real Estate Group. “Our collaboration with Marriott International is central to this development, and the agreement for JW Marriott branded residences marks another significant step in bringing our plans in Tashkent to life.”

Jaidev Menezes, Marriott International Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA, added, “Tashkent is an exciting and evolving market, where we are seeing growing demand for branded residences that combine exceptional design, world-class amenities and the assurance of a trusted global brand. Building on our longstanding relationship with PASHA Real Estate Group, we look forward to bringing JW Marriott’s mindful approach to luxury living to this development and creating an elevated residential experience for homeowners.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Tashkent and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tashkent are currently under development and are anticipated to introduce The Ritz-Carlton brand to Uzbekistan. The planned JW Marriott residences will form part of the same mixed-use destination.

The signing further strengthens the relationship between PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International, whose collaboration includes hotel and residential projects under The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, St. Regis, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Courtyard by Marriott and Autograph Collection brands across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

Through this development, PASHA Real Estate Group continues to expand its presence in Uzbekistan, bringing internationally recognized hospitality and residential concepts together in a single destination.

About PASHA Real Estate Group

Part of PASHA Holding, PASHA Real Estate Group specializes in real estate investment, development, sales, leasing, strategic management and operations. The Group’s geographical footprint spans Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Montenegro and the United States.

The Group’s portfolio includes luxury hotels, world-class resorts, shopping centers, premium residential properties and mixed-use developments. Guided by its commitment to quality, reliability and customer-centricity, PASHA Real Estate Group strives to set new industry standards globally and enhance the value of its assets.

www.pasharealestate.az

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