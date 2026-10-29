Another humanitarian aid shipment from Azerbaijan delivered to Ukraine - PHOTO

Another shipment, consisting of electrical equipment provided as humanitarian aid to Ukraine from the Azerbaijani side, has been delivered to that country.

As AZERTAC reports, the dispatch of the aid was arranged by the Ministry of Energy on the basis of the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev.

The humanitarian cargo, organized on the basis of a request from the Ukrainian side, includes cables, wires and other electrical equipment with a total value of 1.5 million dollars, as well as 9 transformers.

The official representative of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bohdanets, said that this is the 159th humanitarian aid shipment sent from Azerbaijan to the Ukrainian people and state.

«It includes power transformers, kilometers of electrical cables and other equipment needed to restore the energy infrastructure after Russia's destructive attacks on our energy sector. The cargo sent this time will primarily cover the needs of the Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv combined heat and power plant and, in particular, Kharkiv CHP-5, which currently provides heat and electricity to the entire region and more than one million people.

We express our gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, who, on the eve of one of the most difficult winters in our history, is making yet another contribution to the resilience of our people and state», he added.