Member of parliament proposes refunding money for poor-quality internet

It is proposed to introduce the measurement of service quality indicators, reporting on the results, and the strengthening of subscribers' rights for telecommunications operators and providers.

As AZXEBER.COM reports, this was stated by Milli Majlis deputy Nagif Hamzayev during the second-reading discussion of the bill on amendments to the law "On Telecommunications."

The deputy noted that using the concept of "quality indicators" instead of "standards" for telecommunications services would make it possible to reflect the subject of regulation more precisely. According to him, these indicators should cover speed, availability, uninterrupted connection, and the time frames for eliminating malfunctions.

Nagif Hamzayev noted that the law should also provide for the obligations of operators and providers to measure quality indicators and submit reports on the results to the relevant authority.

The deputy also proposed strengthening subscribers' rights. He stated that service quality indicators and tariffs should be openly presented to the public, complaints should be considered within the established time frames, and subscribers should be informed in advance about scheduled technical work.

In his opinion, in the event of a violation of service quality indicators, a mechanism should be created for reducing the payment or refunding it.

Nagif Hamzayev emphasized the importance of clarifying the powers of the relevant authority to conduct independent measurements and issue binding instructions when violations are identified.

The deputy added that the goal of the proposals is not to create an additional burden on operators, but to ensure the measurement of service quality, increase the transparency of oversight, and protect the rights of citizens and operators. He asked that the bill be adopted in the second reading and that the additions he proposed be taken into account.