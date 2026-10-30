 Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy | 1news.az
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Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

1news Staff12:20 - Today
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Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Developing ties with Georgia is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia have lived for centuries in friendship and good neighborliness.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The prime minister noted that over the past period the strategic partnership between the two countries has reached a qualitatively new stage.

According to him, the dynamics of high-level political dialogue plays a leading role in strengthening cooperation: "A special role was played by the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in April and the visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Azerbaijan in May within the framework of WUF13. These visits once again confirmed the strategic nature of our relations and gave additional impetus to deepening cooperation. We have always supported each other within international organizations, especially on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Ali Asadov emphasized.

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