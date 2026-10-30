The Baku-Balakan-Baku train will return to its route

Starting November 20, regular passenger service on the Baku–Balakan–Baku route will be resumed.

1news.az reports this with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to the information, the train will depart from Baku on November 20, and from Balakan starting November 21.

"We recall that passenger service on the route was temporarily suspended as of August 1 due to repairs on the Gakh–Zagatala railway line, which was damaged by a mudflow. The repair work has been completed, and from the indicated dates the resumption of service on the Baku–Balakan–Baku route will be ensured," Azerbaijan Railways noted.