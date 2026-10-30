 Yerevan allows for the possibility of discussing issues related to the new Constitution with Baku | 1news.az
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Yerevan allows for the possibility of discussing issues related to the new Constitution with Baku

1news Staff14:15 - Today
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Yerevan allows for the possibility of discussing issues related to the new Constitution with Baku

The Armenian authorities do not rule out discussing the possibility of simultaneously signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and adopting a new Constitution.

This was stated by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan in a conversation with journalists in parliament, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to him, the opposition has linked the issue of constitutional changes with the signing of the peace agreement and has raised a number of questions about the possible consequences of such a scenario.

"These are interesting questions, and theoretically the answers to them could lead to a certain resolution of the situation. They could lead to it, or they could not," Rubinyan noted.

Asked to clarify whether these answers should come from Azerbaijan, the deputy speaker replied: "From everywhere, absolutely everywhere."

At the same time, he rejected claims that the process of adopting a new Constitution has reached a dead end. According to Rubinyan, while various options for further action are being discussed, there are no grounds for such conclusions.

Touching upon the possible removal from the Constitution of the reference to the Declaration of Independence, the deputy speaker explained that this is not about amending the current Basic Law, but about drafting a new document.

"It is impossible to remove the Declaration from the Constitution, as well as the reference to it, for the simple reason that the new Constitution is being written from scratch," he said.

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