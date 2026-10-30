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Prime ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan agree to speed up border delimitation

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Prime ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan agree to speed up border delimitation

Tbilisi and Baku have agreed to accelerate the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told journalists about this following the 11th meeting of the Georgian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission in Tbilisi.

"You know that in terms of demarcation and delimitation of borders, we have had no changes for many years. We need rapid progress. This is our request and appeal to the Azerbaijani side, to which we received a very friendly response. We ultimately agreed that we will speed up the processes that will be related to the demarcation and delimitation of the border," he said.

Source: TASS

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