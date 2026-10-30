Ilham Aliyev awards a group of people for services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding a group of people who have rendered services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.
The text of the order has been published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
«To award the following persons who have rendered services in the development of agriculture in the Republic of Azerbaijan:
with the Order «Emek» of the 3rd degree
Kazakov Matvey Pavlovich
Leysanov Bahaddin Dayan oglu
Mustafayev Sabir Madat oglu
with the «Teraggi» medal
Babayev Teymur Yusif oglu
Bayramov Nizami Usub oglu
Akhmadiyev Zaur Aliyevich
Ahmadov Ruslan Alishah oglu
Feyziyev Fikret Malik oglu
Gozalov Yasin Gaibgulu oglu
Hajiyeva Sevda Talekh gyzy
Hasanli Murvat Tapdyg oglu
Hasanov Azer Mirzasan oglu
Hasanova Gatiba Musa gyzy
Huseynbeyli Intigam Bayram oglu
Khalilov Khalyg Gurban oglu
Ibrahimov Yusif Suleyman oglu
Gasymov Niyazi Gara oglu
Gaybalyyev Gabil Aljan oglu
Guliyeva Aynura Fikret gyzy
Mahmudov Elsever Rafig oglu
Mammadov Ibrahim Niftaly oglu
Mammadov Intigam Ibrahim oglu
Mirzoyev Makhir Khokumali oglu
Muradzade Shahriyar Mutalib oglu
Mustafayev Namig Janali oglu
Omarova Gulbeniz Ilyasovna
Seyidaliyev Nizami Yagub oglu
Shalbuzov Namig Alovsat oglu
Shamilova Lala Nasreddin gyzy
Veliyev Akif Hamza oglu
Yagubov Sayavush Ahad oglu».