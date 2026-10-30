Ilham Aliyev awards a group of people for services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding a group of people who have rendered services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

The text of the order has been published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

«To award the following persons who have rendered services in the development of agriculture in the Republic of Azerbaijan:

with the Order «Emek» of the 3rd degree

Kazakov Matvey Pavlovich

Leysanov Bahaddin Dayan oglu

Mustafayev Sabir Madat oglu

with the «Teraggi» medal

Babayev Teymur Yusif oglu

Bayramov Nizami Usub oglu

Akhmadiyev Zaur Aliyevich

Ahmadov Ruslan Alishah oglu

Feyziyev Fikret Malik oglu

Gozalov Yasin Gaibgulu oglu

Hajiyeva Sevda Talekh gyzy

Hasanli Murvat Tapdyg oglu

Hasanov Azer Mirzasan oglu

Hasanova Gatiba Musa gyzy

Huseynbeyli Intigam Bayram oglu

Khalilov Khalyg Gurban oglu

Ibrahimov Yusif Suleyman oglu

Gasymov Niyazi Gara oglu

Gaybalyyev Gabil Aljan oglu

Guliyeva Aynura Fikret gyzy

Mahmudov Elsever Rafig oglu

Mammadov Ibrahim Niftaly oglu

Mammadov Intigam Ibrahim oglu

Mirzoyev Makhir Khokumali oglu

Muradzade Shahriyar Mutalib oglu

Mustafayev Namig Janali oglu

Omarova Gulbeniz Ilyasovna

Seyidaliyev Nizami Yagub oglu

Shalbuzov Namig Alovsat oglu

Shamilova Lala Nasreddin gyzy

Veliyev Akif Hamza oglu

Yagubov Sayavush Ahad oglu».