Foreign minister: Baku expects Yerevan to take the necessary steps to sign a peace agreement

Azerbaijan expects Armenia to take the necessary political and legal steps to sign a peace agreement.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan had fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty and put an end to the nearly 30-year conflict.

"In this way, the conflict that had existed in the South Caucasus for many years was resolved. In addition, Azerbaijan became the initiator of the peace process in the post-conflict period as well. The peace agreement drawn up on the basis of the principles put forward by our country was initialed last year. Today, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues," he said.

Bayramov noted that de facto conditions of peace exist in the region.

"Nevertheless, we expect Armenia to take the necessary political and legal steps to sign the peace agreement. Azerbaijan's position is clear — we want to ensure long-term and reliable peace in the South Caucasus, and to replace the period of confrontation in the region with a period of cooperation," he emphasized.

The foreign minister also drew attention to the serious tension currently prevailing in the system of international relations.

"The ongoing military conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and a broader geography, new security threats, and violations of the norms and principles of international law create serious challenges for states. Under such conditions, Azerbaijan remains a space of stability and security. Our country not only ensures its own security, but also plays a stabilizing role in strengthening peace and cooperation in the broader region," Bayramov added.

Source: Report