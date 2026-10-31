Azerbaijan proposes including heart and cornea transplants in the mandatory health insurance package

In Azerbaijan, heart and cornea transplant operations need to be included in the package of services covered by mandatory health insurance (MHI).

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Yegana Abbasova, chairwoman of the board of the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation, at a conference marking the anniversary of the first donor heart transplant performed in Azerbaijan and in the South Caucasus.

According to her, the republic also needs to establish a national stem cell registry.

In addition, the head of the center noted the advisability of including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis procedures and genetic tests for patients awaiting a kidney transplant in the basic MHI package.