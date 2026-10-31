 In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry | 1news.az
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In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry

1news Staff14:48 - Today
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In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry

In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Yegana Abbasova, chairwoman of the board of the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation, at a conference held as part of "Heart Transplant Week."

According to her, in the event of these citizens' death, obtaining consent from their relatives will not be required:

"If brain death is recorded in these individuals, their organs will be transplanted to patients in need without the need to request permission from their relatives."

Abbasova added that currently more than 1,500 citizens in Azerbaijan are waiting in line for organ donation:

"More than 50 people are waiting in line for a heart transplant. Yesterday I received a letter stating that two of the patients have already died. In general, every year 50-60 of our patients waiting for a liver lose their lives."

SOURCE: Report

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