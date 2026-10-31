 Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Tashkent | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Tashkent

1news Staff16:12 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Tashkent

An official reception on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, was held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

As 1news.az reports, the event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under it.

The reception was attended by representatives of state and government structures, the diplomatic corps, international organizations, figures of science, culture and art, members of the diaspora, as well as representatives of local and foreign media.

In his speech, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov noted the special significance of Victory Day in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

According to the diplomat, the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020 and lasted 44 days under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, became a triumph of the unity, will and determination of the Azerbaijani people.

Mammadov emphasized that the November 8 Victory is forever imprinted in the national memory of the people and marked the beginning of a new stage in the modern history of Azerbaijan's statehood.

After the official part, a festive program dedicated to Victory Day was presented.

Share:
673

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Society

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Politics

Syria may join the Mecca defense alliance

Vučić may be elected chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party

Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hakan Fidan in Ankara - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey hold meeting

Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral

Latest news

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

Today, 17:40

Syria may join the Mecca defense alliance

Today, 17:22

Vučić may be elected chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party

Today, 17:05

Zelensky arrives in Turkey - VIDEO

Today, 17:00

Car falls into a ravine in Goygol, one person injured

Today, 16:50

Azerbaijan supported the nomination of Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN Secretary-General

Today, 16:35

Mojtaba Khamenei ordered to ensure an immediate response to any threats to Iran

Today, 16:34

Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Tashkent

Today, 16:12

In Sheki, an official hit the municipality chairman on the head with a bottle

Today, 15:55

Ecuador elected host country of the COP18 conference

Today, 15:40

In Barda, a 17-year-old without a license crashed a VAZ into a pole - PHOTO

Today, 15:30

Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Today, 15:23

Fars: a drone attacked two boats near Qeshm Island in Iran

Today, 15:20

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Today, 15:10

Gianni Infantino: The U-15 World Cup in Baku is FIFA's most successful project in 120 years

Today, 15:00

In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry

Today, 14:48

In India, a man attacked schoolgirls with a chainsaw, two girls injured

Today, 14:35

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Today, 13:55

In Ankara, a father killed his pregnant daughter and her lover

Today, 13:40

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:33
All news