Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Tashkent

An official reception on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, was held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

As 1news.az reports, the event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under it.

The reception was attended by representatives of state and government structures, the diplomatic corps, international organizations, figures of science, culture and art, members of the diaspora, as well as representatives of local and foreign media.

In his speech, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov noted the special significance of Victory Day in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

According to the diplomat, the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020 and lasted 44 days under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, became a triumph of the unity, will and determination of the Azerbaijani people.

Mammadov emphasized that the November 8 Victory is forever imprinted in the national memory of the people and marked the beginning of a new stage in the modern history of Azerbaijan's statehood.

After the official part, a festive program dedicated to Victory Day was presented.