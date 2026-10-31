 Car falls into a ravine in Goygol, one person injured | 1news.az
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Car falls into a ravine in Goygol, one person injured

1news Staff16:50 - Today
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Car falls into a ravine in Goygol, one person injured

A traffic accident occurred in Goygol.

As the APA regional bureau reports, the accident took place on the section of the Goygol–Toganaly–Kalbajar highway that passes through the territory of the district.

Thus, the driver of the car lost control, as a result of which the vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a roadside ravine.

As a result of the accident, T. Yolchuyev (born in 1963) was injured. The injured man was hospitalized.

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