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French Interior Ministry: More than 15,000 people are taking part in the protests

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French Interior Ministry: More than 15,000 people are taking part in the protests

On the outskirts of Paris, near Porte de Bagnolet, new protests by high school and university students against rising fuel prices and the high cost of living have begun.

This is reported by 1news.az with reference to Le Monde.

According to the French Interior Ministry, a total of 65 actions are taking place across the country, with more than 15,000 people participating in them.

Participants carry placards with the slogans "€12 billion — for education, not for a new aircraft carrier," "Money — for high schools, not for wars and billionaires," "Long live the student protest."

In addition to the trade unions, student and youth organizations, as well as supporters of the "yellow vests" movement, have joined the protest movement.

It was previously reported that the French authorities mobilized all forces to ensure security during the planned protests. Around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes have been mobilized across the country to maintain order. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez earlier warned of a high risk of unrest, emphasizing that law enforcement agencies would harshly suppress any manifestations of violence.

According to the ministry, the third round of protests is taking place without any significant incidents. However, by 2:00 p.m., 27 arrests had been made, compared with 217 arrests on October 24.

The current action is a continuation of the large-scale demonstrations on October 17 and 24, which in a number of French cities were accompanied by clashes with police, riots and the looting of stores. According to the French Interior Ministry, on October 17, 67,000 people took part in 198 demonstrations, and on October 24, 37,000 people simultaneously took part in 108 actions. However, according to independent estimates, between 410,000 and 800,000 people took part in the October 24 demonstrations.

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