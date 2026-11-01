 In Kurdamir, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic accident | 1news.az
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In Kurdamir, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic accident

1news Staff13:17 - Today
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In Kurdamir, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic accident

In the Kurdamir district, a truck driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a road traffic accident.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told 1news.az, the incident occurred at the 172nd kilometer of the Baku-Gazakh highway.

According to the information, a MAN truck driven by Mehdi Mirzoyev went off the road, hit the concrete median barrier, drove into the oncoming lane and overturned on the roadside.

Passenger Mahir Mammadov sustained various injuries in the accident.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The traffic police once again appealed to drivers, in particular those carrying passengers and cargo, not to get behind the wheel when tired and sleepy, and to strictly observe the work and rest regime.

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