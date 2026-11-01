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Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

1news Staff14:05 - Today
Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The attacks on media representatives while filming at the scenes of incidents in recent days, the use of physical violence against them, and the creation of obstacles to their professional activities are a matter of serious concern.

Such actions, which threaten the safety of journalists, are at the same time an interference with society's right to receive information about events of public importance.

Pursuant to Article 6 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media," unlawful interference in the professional activities of journalists, exerting pressure on them, and persecuting them are inadmissible.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns instances of violence against journalists and the creation of obstacles to their lawful professional activities, expresses its confidence that the incidents that have occurred will be investigated promptly, comprehensively, and objectively, and calls on everyone to treat the lawful activities of media representatives with respect and to observe their right to carry out their professional duties safely, freely, and without hindrance.

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