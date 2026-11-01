Over 2,000 people took part in the "Victory Run" in Baku

The traditional "Victory Run," dedicated to the 6th anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War, was held in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, the competition was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

At the opening ceremony, the State Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, after which a minute of silence was observed to honor the blessed memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland.

The participants started in the Seaside National Park, near the "Seven Beauties" fountain, and covered a distance of 10 kilometers.

The children of the martyrs of the Patriotic War were honorary participants of this year's "Victory Run." They met the athletes at the finish line and presented a medal to each participant who completed the distance.

This year, more than 2,000 people took part in the "Victory Run." This is the highest figure for the entire period during which the competition has been held since 2021.

Among the men, first place was taken by Bakhtiyar Askerli, second by Logman Israfilli, and third by Ali Rzazade. In the women's competition, Anna Yusupova took the victory. Ganira Hasanova took second place, and Arzu Mammadbekova third.

The awards were presented to the winners by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Athletics Federation of Azerbaijan Javid Gurbanov.

For two days, various events were held in the entertainment zone operating in the Seaside National Park. In the concert program organized after the run, People's Artist Roya and the well-known singers Murad Arif and Mardan performed.

All funds received from registration for participation in the run will be transferred to the YAŞAT Foundation.