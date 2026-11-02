Creation of an Azerbaijani-Chinese industrial park discussed

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the chairman of the board of directors of CSCEC International, Gao Bo.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in the infrastructure, urban planning, energy, industrial and other spheres in Azerbaijan. The creation of an Azerbaijani-Chinese industrial park and the possibilities of potential cooperation with the company in this area were considered.

The parties exchanged views on attracting joint investments and using CSCEC International's experience in implementing large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.

CSCEC International is an international company implementing projects in the field of building and infrastructure construction. The company operates in the areas of real estate, investment, design and engineering.