Family of multimillionaire killed in plane crash in Florida — media

Nine people were killed in the crash of a private plane in the U.S. state of Florida, including technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife and two young children.

As the New York Post reports, the plane crash occurred on November 1 in Palm Beach County.

According to the publication, on board the Learjet 60 were Adam Robinson, founder of the technology companies Retention.com and RB2B, his wife Helen Sharp, their four-year-old daughter Emma and two-year-old son Charlie.

Flying with them were the children's nanny, Anita Maria Setina, family friends Rachel Reed and Charmi Fer, as well as two pilots. All nine people died.

The plane was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, but crashed in a residential area of the city of Greenacres.

According to preliminary investigation data, the aircraft began to break apart before hitting the ground.

Before the crash, the crew informed air traffic controllers about icing on the plane and severe turbulence.

The causes of the incident are being determined by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).