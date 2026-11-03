Ilham Aliyev congratulated the president of Panama on Independence Day

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Panama José Raúl Mulino Quintero on the occasion of the country's national holiday — Independence Day.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The message reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and to all your people my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Panama – Independence Day.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Panama, as well as to realize the full potential of mutually beneficial cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Panama lasting peace, tranquility and prosperity."