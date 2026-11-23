Azerbaijan highly values Italy's support in the field of humanitarian demining and counts on the active participation of Italian companies in implementing the project to lay an electric cable along the Caspian Sea - Black Sea route.

This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that energy traditionally remains a key area of bilateral relations. For many years, Azerbaijan has been a reliable supplier of crude oil and natural gas to Italy, and today the parties are expanding cooperation through "green" energy.

"Currently, with the support of Azerbaijan and the European Union, a project to lay an electric cable along the Caspian Sea - Black Sea route is being implemented. The main contractor for the project's feasibility study is precisely an Italian company. We would like Italy to become involved in the future both in the implementation of the project and among the beneficiary countries," the minister noted.

The parties also reviewed the development of transit routes between Europe, Central Asia and other Asian countries, taking into account Azerbaijan's special role. Baku called on Italian business to become more actively involved in these infrastructure projects. Jeyhun Bayramov called this area a new track in bilateral relations, positively assessing the joint work of Azerbaijan's defense industry structures with Italian companies, in particular with PABEX.

The minister thanked Rome for its assistance in clearing territories of mines, noting the fruitful interaction of Italy's relevant structures with the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

G.Aghayev