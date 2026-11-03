 President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Laos to Azerbaijan - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Laos to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

1news Staff12:13 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Laos to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

On November 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Siphandone Oybouabouddy, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the ambassador was presenting his credentials shortly after the official visit to Azerbaijan by President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith last month. Describing the visit as very successful, the Azerbaijani President said that discussions had focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations, reflecting the friendly nature of ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted Laos’ high-level participation in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Baku. He noted the growing international standing of CICA and emphasized the significance of Laos becoming a full member of the organization during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. The head of state expressed gratitude to all member states, including Laos, for supporting the decision to extend Azerbaijan’s CICA chairmanship for another two years, describing this as a sign of respect for the country.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities.

Thanking the President for the reception, the ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani President expressed his gratitude for the greetings and kind words and asked the ambassador to convey his own regards to the Lao leader.

The ambassador also said that the Lao President had once again expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the hospitality extended during his official visit to the country. He also conveyed President Sisoulith’s official invitation to President Ilham Aliyev to visit Laos.

The ambassador said he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral cooperation during his tenure.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations.

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