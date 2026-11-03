Expert: Azerbaijan won the Second Karabakh War through strategy, not drones alone

Azerbaijan won the Second Karabakh War thanks to the implementation of a long-term strategy, and not solely through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Report informs, this was stated by the author of the book, director of the Madison Policy Forum, senior fellow of the Future of Security program at New America and distinguished military fellow at the Middle East Institute Liam Collins at the presentation of the book "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology and Victory."

He emphasized that there is a persistent perception that this conflict was the first armed confrontation in history whose outcome was decided by unmanned systems..

"Of course, drones played their role. However, the victory in the war was the result of more than 20 years of implementing a large-scale strategy aimed at achieving one goal - the liberation of Karabakh, as well as of creating, shaping and employing armed forces capable of accomplishing this task," Collins said.

Note that today the Baku Book Center is hosting the presentation of the book by Liam Collins and John Spencer "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology and Victory." Work on the book took about two years. This publication is the first large-scale and comprehensive military-analytical study abroad devoted to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war.

The book questions the widespread opinion that the victory was achieved exclusively thanks to the use of drones, and emphasizes the role of national capacity and state building. The work notes that the main reason for Azerbaijan's victory on the battlefield was a deep mastery of the concept of "the employment of modern combat systems."