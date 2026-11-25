The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia has been agreed upon, and the Kremlin is preparing for it.

This was reported to journalists by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, who declined to name the dates or other details, TASS reports.

"We are preparing for the visit, it was agreed upon earlier. [The details] we will announce separately," he said.

Pashinyan had previously spoken of his intention to visit Russia in December, and three times at that — on December 3, 11, and 22.